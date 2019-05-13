German crossbow deaths police find more bodies

0
The traditional German hotel is in a popular hiking location in Bavaria (AFP Photo)

German police probing the deaths of three people shot with crossbow arrows in a Bavarian hotel have found two more female bodies in a flat 400 miles away.

The flat in Wittingen had been occupied by a 30-year-old woman who was one of the victims found in the hotel room.

The other two in the hotel room were a man and woman found in bed, hand-in-hand, impaled with several arrows. It is a rural hotel on the edge of Passau. There was no sign of a fight, nor of another participant, police said. All five victims were resident in Germany.

Two crossbows were found lying in the hotel room and a third in a bag belonging to the group. The couple found in bed were a man aged 53 and a woman aged 33, both from the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Two bodies were found in a flat in the north German town of Wittingen (AFP Photo)

The German daily Merkur reports that they had several arrows in their bodies: two had penetrated the man’s head.

The 30-year-old woman – found in a pool of blood on the floor with an arrow through her chest – is reportedly the sister of one of the Wittingen women. Merkur identified her only as “C” and said she had registered as an occupant of the flat in March. (BBC)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.