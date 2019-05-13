German crossbow deaths police find more bodies

German police probing the deaths of three people shot with crossbow arrows in a Bavarian hotel have found two more female bodies in a flat 400 miles away.

The flat in Wittingen had been occupied by a 30-year-old woman who was one of the victims found in the hotel room.

The other two in the hotel room were a man and woman found in bed, hand-in-hand, impaled with several arrows. It is a rural hotel on the edge of Passau. There was no sign of a fight, nor of another participant, police said. All five victims were resident in Germany.

Two crossbows were found lying in the hotel room and a third in a bag belonging to the group. The couple found in bed were a man aged 53 and a woman aged 33, both from the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The German daily Merkur reports that they had several arrows in their bodies: two had penetrated the man’s head.

The 30-year-old woman – found in a pool of blood on the floor with an arrow through her chest – is reportedly the sister of one of the Wittingen women. Merkur identified her only as “C” and said she had registered as an occupant of the flat in March. (BBC)