4 slapped with attempted murder charge

Four men were slapped with an attempted murder charge when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Raymondville Sawd, 33, Akeem Lawrence, 24, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, Eson Henry of Lot 594 Caneview South, Georgetown, and 41-year-old Terryville Campbell of Lot 70 Louisa Road, Georgetown pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge stated that on February 23, 2019 at Pete Rose and Forshaw Street, Queenstown with intent to commit murder, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Visnu Budham.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail based on the seriousness of the matter.

The court heard that on the day in question at about 20:30h, the VC was driving along Pete Rose Street and on approaching Forshaw Street, Sawd pulled out with his minibus almost causing a collision.

Budham reportedly came out of his car to speak with Sawd but this resulted into an argument. It was this time, Sawd armed himself with a chopper and dealt Budham several chops to the body. The others joined in during the assault.

The Virtual Complainant reportedly fall unconscious and was picked up and taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he was admitted.

An investigation was conducted and the men were arrested and charged. However, bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 each and the matter was adjourned to May 20.