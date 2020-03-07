Injunction preventing Reg 4 RO unilateral declaration adjourned

The hearing of the injunction preventing the Region Four Returning Officer from making a unilateral declaration on the results of the tabulation of the SOPs has been adjourned to 1:30pm.

The PPP/C has filed 3 additional injunctions which have to be reviewed by counsel for the RO, GECOM Chair and CEO.

Chief Justice Roxane George has promised to hear the matter to its end because “the nation waits”.

GECOM, which is represented by Neil Boston, is already arguing that the Chief Justice has no jurisdiction to hear this matter and that Justice Navindra Singh did not have jurisdiction to issue an injunction.

However, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is appearing for the applicant, is arguing that due to the emergency of the situation the court is legally bound to intervene to prevent an illegality.

He also noted that contrary to Boston’s arguments, an election petition is not the proper avenue to argue this case since it only pertains to final declaration of results.