Final results need to be credible – Norway

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Nils Martin Genneng has called for the final elections results in Guyana to be credible.

In a recent Twitter post, he said “#Norway shares concerns expressed regarding recent electoral developments in #Guyana. The final #election results needs to be credible and transparent.”

Pressure is mounting on the APNU/AFC coalition government and GECOM to resume the verification process of the results for Region Four, the country’s largest electoral district.

The unverified results were recently declared without the established process as required by law being completed.