GDF operation was conducted in “undisputed sovereign territory” – Guyana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has noted a series of statements emanating from the media in Suriname relating to the operation conducted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on February 19, 2023, against unauthorized and illegal mining activities.

The Ministry wishes to affirm that the exercise which was carried out by the GDF was conducted exclusively in the undisputed sovereign territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

