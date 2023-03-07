15-month-old drowns at Dredge Creek

Police ranks in Regional Division Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating a report of an alleged drowning of 15-month-old Kenley Smith of Dredge Creek, Essequibo Coast, which occurred at about 16:00hrs today at the said address.

Reports are that around 16:00hrs, the 27-year-old mother of the child had just breastfed him and left him with his three other siblings, the eldest being age 9.

The mother then went into her house to get clothing for the child who was going to bathe.

Shortly after, she was alerted by her other children that they were not seeing Kenley.

She searched the yard but did not find the child.

She further searched in front of the canal near their landing, and the child’s lifeless body was found in the water.

She immediately called a taxi and rushed the child to the Charity Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

