GDF, Canadian Armed Forces reaffirm strong partnership

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have proudly renewed their commitment to a longstanding and fruitful partnership, marked by excellent relations and shared objectives.

Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, along with other key members of the Force’s leadership team, warmly welcomed Colonel Marc-Antoine Fecteau, the recently appointed Canadian Non-Resident Military Attaché to Guyana and Brazil. The meeting took place at Defence Headquarters, where Colonel Fecteau paid a courtesy call to discuss the future of bilateral collaboration.

Colonel Fecteau expressed the Canadian Armed Forces’ eagerness to see the already robust relationship with Guyana flourish further. He emphasized his commitment to fostering a strong bond, acknowledging Guyana as a valuable ally. During his tenure, Colonel Fecteau aims to contribute to the growth of this strategic partnership between the two nations.

In response to Colonel Fecteau’s remarks, Brigadier Khan highlighted the longstanding history of cooperation between the GDF and CAF. Notably, he emphasized the collaborative efforts in training, citing numerous instances where GDF officers have benefited from training opportunities as a result of this partnership.

Brigadier Khan underscored the importance of such collaborations and expressed confidence in the continuous strengthening of ties.

Brigadier Khan committed to actively contributing to the consolidation and enhancement of this alliance during his tenure as Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force.

Guyana and Canada enjoy a close relationship built on more than 50 years of friendship, cooperation and security partnership.

