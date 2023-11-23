Guyana, Brazil strengthen ties through military exchange meeting

Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan has officially opened the 26th Regional Meeting of Military Exchange at the Ramada Hotel, Georgetown, emphasising the enduring and mutually beneficial friendship between Guyana and Brazil.

In his welcoming remarks, Brigadier Khan highlighted the shared values of democracy and respect for international law that underpin the strong ties between the two nations.

The Chief-of-Staff emphasised that the meeting goes beyond military cooperation, adding value to regional stability and peace. He expressed the Guyana Defence Force’s eagerness to participate in these forums, underscoring the importance of collaboration in maintaining a secure and peaceful region.

Leading the visiting delegation from the Brazilian Armed Forces, Commander of the 1st Jungle Infantry, Major General Paulo Santa Barba, expressed his pleasure at being in Guyana for the meeting. He highlighted the significance of sharing concerns, intentions, and capabilities to ensure the continued safety of the region. Major General Santa Barba emphasized the interconnected nature of regional security, stating that an issue affecting one country could have repercussions for all.

Commander of the 1st Infantry Battalion , Colonel Michael Shahoud is leading the local delegation. The annual meeting between Guyana and Brazil focuses on various mutually beneficial areas, including border security, the operational environment, and any issues arising at the Bon-Fim Lethem border, reflecting the importance of the two nations as neighbors with a common frontier.

The military exchange is just one facet of the longstanding diplomatic relations between Guyana and Brazil, which date back to 1968 when the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Brazil in Georgetown was announced. Over the ensuing decades, the relationship has strengthened significantly, with the Guyana Defence Force benefiting from training and logistics support from the Brazilian military.

The 26th Regional Meeting of Military Exchange underscores the commitment of both nations to collaborative efforts in ensuring regional security, peace, and prosperity. This ongoing partnership reflects the shared dedication to upholding democratic principles and respecting international norms and practices.

--- ---