GBTI raises $3.7M to help Mahdia tragedy victims; cheque presented to CDC

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Limited has generated some $3.7 million through its Mahdia Fund.

GBTI’s Marketing Manager, Pernell Cummings today handed over the funds in the form of a cheque to the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission Colonel (Retired) Nazrul Hussain at the CDC Thomas Lands Headquarters.

The Mahdia Fund was established in response to a fire that devastated the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory in April this year, resulting in loss of 20 young lives, and severe damage, affecting several families in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

GBTI not only contributed to the fund but also sought support from its customers and the public to contribute to this noble cause.

The fund was closed at the end of August, and the raised funds will be channeled through the CDC to provide support to those affected by the tragedy.

GBTI had since expressed its gratitude to all those who contributed to the fund and extended hope and best wishes to the people of Mahdia and Region Eight.

“This effort by GBTI demonstrates our corporate social responsibility and community support, which is crucial in times of crisis and need,” the financial institution said in a statement.

