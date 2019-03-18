Gayle, Hetymer and Holder move up ODI rankings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — West Indies’ power hitters Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer made big jumps in the ICC’s ODI batting rankings, while captain Jason Holder has also moved up the bowlers’ rankings.

The trio made headway following the regional side’s 2-2 series tie in their recently concluded ODI home series against England.

The 39-year-old Gayle was the Windies’ biggest mover, having jumped 35 places from 76th to now be ranked 41st.

Gayle, who was named man-of-the-series, owed his success to a series-high 424 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 106.

In that series, Hetmyer, the West Indies’ newest batting sensation was the fifth highest run scorer, amassing 141 runs at an average of 70.50.

Those performances saw Hetmyer moving up from 39th to 23rd.

After a lean series with the bat, the Windies’ highest ranked batsman Shai Hope fell three places from 7th to 10th.

Captain Jason Holder was the only bowler from the regional team to make any headway in the bowling department.

After taking seven wickets in the drawn series, Holder moved up 10 spaces to now be ranked 30th.