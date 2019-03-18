Armed bandits terrorise, rob Bai Shan Lin employees

Several armed bandits stripped four employees attached to Chinese logging company, Bai Shan Lin at Moblissa, Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Sunday morning and relieved them of cash and other valuables. One of the employees was also shot to the hand.

The incident occurred at about 02:00h at the company’s work site which consists of several wooden camps.

Based on information received, the first victim, a 25-year-old labourer who was keeping guard he saw two men dressed in black, one sporting a hoodie and another armed with a knife.

Soon after, another bandit approached him brandishing a handgun. One of the bandits reportedly placed a knife to the man’s neck and relieved him of the cash he had in his possession.

The bandits then inquired about the whereabouts of the ‘Chinese men’, while three others joined in, holding the employee at gun point.

He was however, forced to take the armed men to the camp of the second victim, a 50-year-old Chinese National who was sleeping at the time. He was struck to the forehead with the gun and relieved of his cash. The third victim, a 50-year-old Chinese national was also gun butted to the head.

The fourth victim, a 42-year-old service man of Silvertown, Wismar, Linden was shot to his left hand after he attempted to run. The men then made good their escape while the injured eployees were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) for treatment. An investigation was launched into the robbery.