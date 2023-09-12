GAW, ExxonMobil mark 7-year partnership for CPL

By: Jemima Holmes

For a seventh consecutive year, ExxonMobil Guyana has remained the title sponsor of the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) franchise, a momentous partnership that was celebrated in grand style today at the Marriott Hotel parking lot in Kingston, Georgetown.

During the customary sponsorship renewal event this year, students from several primary and secondary schools, youth organisations, cricket clubs and winners of ExxonMobil’s recently concluded ‘Future Warriors’ tournament joined in on the festivities, as they were presented the opportunity to meet and interact with members of the GAW team.

Delivering feature remarks at the event on Tuesday, ExxonMobil Guyana Country Manager Alistair Routledge spoke of the alignment in values between the Warriors and the oil giant.

“This is a partnership which has been forged on the spirit of partnership, one where we have very aligned values; our commitment to compete, our commitment to community, our commitment to team work, just as I know many of you have in sports and everything that you do,” Routledge shared with the gathering.

Meanwhile, GAW’s Public Relations Manager Romario Samaroo hailed the partnership as instrumental.

“Our partnership with ExxonMobil has been instrumental in our journey thus far, fueling our aspirations and fostering the growth of cricket in our region. Their unwavering support reflects their commitment to sports, youth development and teamwork.”

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) will be in action tomorrow night in their first home game of the season at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) against the Jamaica Tallawahs. The match is set to bowl off at 19:00hrs local time.

