Launch of Kingston Seawall Esplanade set for Friday

Thousands of Guyanese will be treated to a diverse display of local culinary and performing arts this Friday when the Kingston Seawall Esplanade officially opens to the public.

The project, which falls under the First Lady’s National Beautification Project, focused heavily on scenic revitalisation at a location which serves as a social and recreational space for thousands of families.

In 2021, First Lady Arya Ali identified the Kingston Seawall Bandstand area for rehabilitation and upgrade, having noticed that the space lacked amenities such as a safe playpark for children and washroom facilities.

Illegal vending and poor maintenance of the area had also rendered it unsafe for families.

“The Kingston Bandstand area hosts thousands of people on the weekend, and I’ve always felt that the area has tremendous potential. So, it was among the first areas I identified for upgrade because I wanted to ensure that families and even friends had a safe, clean, and beautiful space to socialise,” Mrs Ali said in a comment.

With the Ministry of Public Works serving as the executing agency, the area now boasts a fully refurbished Bandstand, a resurfaced tarmac, a newly build sanitary block and two promenades, a newly developed playpark for children, and 18 vending units along a sprawling food court.

Additionally, a police outpost has been established, while surveillance cameras have been installed in the area which has also benefitted from increased lighting. Free wireless internet is also available to the public.

Mrs Ali was keen to note that while Guyanese will be the primary beneficiaries of this new recreational space, it will also serve as a tourist spot for foreigners and expatriates who are desirous of immersing themselves in local culture.

“We will have an array of local cuisine to offer locals and foreigners alike. Performing arts will be reintroduced at the Bandstand, and we want the area to be buzzing with social activities,” the First Lady added.

Mrs Ali also sought to recognize the support of corporate sponsors who played an integral role in contributing to this project. Those sponsors include: Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, ENet, Sheriff Security, and Sleepy Diapers.

The official ceremony for the launch of the Kingston Seawall Esplanade is scheduled for 17:00hrs on Friday at the Kingston Bandstand. The ceremony will be followed by a concert featuring local artistes including Calvin Burnette, Nikita, Cassie Adams, Vicadi Singh, and Tony Cutz.

--- ---