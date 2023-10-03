GA-FDD releases list of companies licenced to provide treated water

See full statement from the Ministry of Health

Water is an essential element of our daily lives and our immediate environment. Its significance lies in sustaining our health and well-being, but it can also pose health risks when contaminated. Contaminated water, when consumed, can lead to waterborne diseases resulting in symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and pregnant women, are particularly at risk.

The GA-FDD ensures the availability of safe and clean water for all Guyanese by regularly inspecting and licensing water processing facilities. This ensures the use of good manufacturing practices and guarantees that the water remains free from pathogens.

Guidelines for Buying Water from Processing Plants and Delivery Vehicles

Verify Licensing : Always ensure that your water supplier is licensed by the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD), and check for the company label affixed to the bottle. Verify Labels: Look for clear and accurate labelling that includes important information like the name and address of the processor. Inspect Packaging: Examine to ensure the water containers are free from cracks, leaks, mould, or grime, and make sure caps are intact and not damaged. Check Delivery Vehicles : Make sure the delivery vehicle is clean and in good condition. Ask About Testing: Inquire about the water quality testing procedures conducted by the processing plant and request access to the results if available. Prioritise Cleanliness : Wash your bottles with soap and hot water before refilling them. Regular Bottle Replacement : Consider changing your plastic bottles at least every two years, ideally annually, to prevent the buildup of bacteria and contaminants. This is especially important for plastic bottles that can degrade and release chemicals into the water. Check Water Quality : Examine the water for colour and sediments. It should be clear, tasteless, and odourless. Store Properly: Once purchased, store bottled water in a cool, clean, and dry place, away from direct sunlight and chemicals. Avoid Unlabeled Products: Refrain from purchasing water containers that lack proper labelling or appear suspicious. Don’t Compromise on Cleanliness: Reject containers that appear dirty or have damaged seals, as they may have been exposed to contaminants. Question Unclear Sources: Be cautious of water with unclear or questionable sources, and don’t hesitate to ask for more information.

By following these guidelines, consumers can make informed choices when purchasing water from processing plants and delivery vehicles, ensuring the safety and quality of the product.

COMPANIES LICENCED TO PROVIDE TREATED WATER FOR 2023

NAME OF COMPANY ADDRESS REGION G.N Crystal Clear Purified Water Lot 13, Three Friends, Essequibo Coast 2 Andron Alphonso Lot 95 Charity, Essequibo Coast 2 Pure Plus Water Lot 34 Takuka Road, Meadow Brook, Gardens 2 H 2 O Lab Lot 66 Parcel 1455, Phase 1, Westmister, La Parfaite, Harmonie, West Bank Demerara 3 Blue Ribbon Manfuring. Guyana Inc. Lot 97 A West-Meter-Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara 3 Ultra Valley Water Lot 1665 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo 3 First Choice Water Lot 335 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo 3 Island Pride Spring Lot 423 Tushen, East Bank Essequibo 3 Blue Natural Spring Lot 151 Zeeburg, Public Road, West Coast Demerara 3 D & L Purified Water Lot 153 Public Road, Nimes, West Bank Demerara 3 D & L Purified Water Lot 8 Public Road, Section 36, La Grange, West Bank Demerara. 3 Radica Ramlall Lot 74, Goed Fortuin Housing Scheme, WBD 3 Dynamic Purified Water Block X Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara 4 Blue Spring Water Industrial Park Inc. Eccles, East Bank Demerara 4 Essential Supplies Inc. Lot 81-83 Industrial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara 4 Kai Water Lot 879 Section ‘A’,Block x, Diamond, East Bank Demerara 4 M& N & Sons Enterprise Lot 291 Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara 4 Aquafina Water & Ice Inc. Lot 160 Section D, Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara 4 H 2 O Lab Lot 583-585 Block y, Section C, Golden Grove, E.B.D 4 Ocean Pure Purified Water Lot 265 BB, Eccles, East Bank Demerara 4 Natural Spring H 2 O Lot 13/14 Pandit Street, Bagottown, East Bank Demarara 4 Aqua Crystal Lot 246 Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara 4 Ataro Pure Water Lot 1479 Section ‘B’, Block X, Diamond, East Bank Demerara 4 Clear Spring Lot 249 Buzz-Bee-Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara 4 Jus Water Lot 2 A Sheriff Street & Durey Lane, Georgetown 4 Banks DIH Thirst Park, Georgetown 4 Demerara Distillers Ltd Plantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara 4 Atlantic Manuf. & Packaging Company Lot 25 Courbane Park, Annandale, East Bank Demerara 4 Ultra Springs Lot 231 Crane Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara 4 Atlantis Water Store Lot 208 Sheriff & Pike Street, Campbellville Georgetown 4 The Water Store 35 Campbell Avenue, Campbellville 4 Shield Waters Lot 1356, Section A Block X, Diamond East Bank Demerara 4 Alkaplus Wellness 529 Section A Block X, Diamond 4 R. Sain Purified Drinking Lot 55, Block 1 C, Experiment, West Coast Berbice 5 Jaikrishna Bahadur Lot 3 Grant 1803,Crabwood Creek, Corentyne 6 Michael Pure Valley Lot 202, # 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice 6 Sohail Purified Water Lot 1 ‘C’ South Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice 6 Rajendra Jaijairam Lot 1 C South Public Rd, Corentyne, B/ce 6 Faizal Kassim Lot 18 South Avenue, Bartica 7 George Jordon Lot 48 1 st Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River 7 Pure Flow Glorious Liquid Lot 226 Mora Street, Mackenzie, Linden 10 Tanna Water Lot 39 Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie, Linden 10

Please note that this list will be updated periodically.

