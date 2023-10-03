Atlantic Ocean cocaine bust: No record of vessel leaving Guyana

As investigations continue into the interception of a Guyana-registered vessel with 1000 kilograms of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean by Spanish authorities, sources confirmed that there were no records of the boat leaving Guyana’s shore.

Upon interception, four Guyanese and two Albanians were onboard the vessel, “Mathieu”, which was destined for Spain.

A source close to the investigation informed this publication that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) is currently engaged but up to late Monday evening, there were no records to show that the vessel actually docked in Georgetown.

However, this publication was reliably informed that the boat was once owned by a prominent local businessman but was sold some time ago.

Currently, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) is playing a role in a major international investigation. When contacted on Monday, the Head of the drug enforcement unit James Singh stated that the Guyanese were being questioned by authorities to ascertain the origin of the vessel.

He noted that after interrogation, the crew members are likely to be charged today by the Spanish authorities. While he could not provide additional information, he noted that CANU is working along with their counterparts in that country.

It was reported that Agents of Spain’s National Police and Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency have seized some 1000 kilograms of cocaine off the vessel, in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Verde.

The operation resulted in the arrest of six crew members.

Once the arrested persons were transferred to the Fulmar Tax Agency patrol boat, the towing and subsequent transfer of the fishing vessel began to the Port of Arrecife, the main port facility for Lanzarote which is one of the Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa administered by Spain.

The vessel in question is registered in the port of Georgetown and was sailing without a flag at the time of the interception.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Portuguese Judicial Police and in collaboration with the Spanish Navy and the DEA agency of the United States, which warned of the existence of an international criminal organization that intended to transfer a large amount of cocaine from one ship to another on the high seas.

