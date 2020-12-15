Free drug rehab services to be offered at Hugo Chavez Centre

Persons struggling with substance abuse will soon be able to access free treatment at the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Re-integration in Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said the Government will restructure the Centre to provide drug rehabilitation services, in keeping with its original mandate, the Department of Public Information has reported.

This will be the first such programme initiated and funded by the State.

According to the Minister, the facility had been underutilised over the years and had, instead, been used to accommodate indigent persons.

“It was intended for drug rehabilitation and so, I have done a full tour of that place so it will be refurbished in the areas that need refurbishing and it will be repurposed for drug rehabilitation,” the Minister said.

Dr. Persaud added that her Ministry, in collaboration with the Attorney General Chambers, will be launching a ‘mega’ programme to deal with all facets of drug rehabilitation. Engagements have already been held with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. Mohabir Anil Nandlall on the matter.

The ultimate goal is to help addicts transition back into society, the Minister said.

While the initiative is a first for the Government, the administration provides annual subventions to the Salvation Army’s Drug Rehabilitation Centre, which offers rehabilitation and readjustment programmes to alcohol and drug addicts.

The Hugo Chavez Centre was built in 2013 under the PPP/C Administration with a $420 million grant from Venezuela. It boasts a recreational centre, medical centre, kitchen, conference room and training and dining facilities.