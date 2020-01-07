Former MP charged for sexually assaulting teenage boy

Former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member of Parliament (MP), Alister Charlie, was on Tuesday charged and granted bail after being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Charlie appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied both charges which alleged that between July 31 and August 1, 2019, at Lethem, Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy.

It was further alleged that on August 5, 2019, Lethem, Rupununi, he attempted to pervert the course of justice.

He was represented by Attorney-at-law Latchmi Rahamat who asked that her client be released on reasonable bail.

According to reports, the teen attended a party at Charlie’s residence, when he allegedly took the teen to a bar. However, while at the bar the teen was allegedly given alcohol which was laced with ecstasy pills.

It was alleged that Charlie then made a video which showcased his genitals.

It was further reported that he touched the teen’s genitals. The act was reportedly done in the presence of others who were seen laughing at the act.

Nevertheless, a family member of the teen who was passing at the time intervened and recorded the incident.

The matter was then reported to the station and following an investigation, Charlie was arrested and charged for the offence.

He was released on $200,000 bail and was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 31, 2020, at the Lethem Magistrate’s Courts.