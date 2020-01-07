Pensioner killed by speeding car while using pedestrian crossing

A pensioner was on Tuesday morning killed after she was struck down while using a pedestrian crossing at Nigg Public Road, Corentyne Berbice. Dead is 81-year-old parbattie Ramsarran of Lot 4 D Nigg, Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on information received, the motorcar bearing registration number PPP 1008 driven by a 29-year-old male at a fast rate of speed came into contact with the woman as she was in the centre of the pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the impact, the woman sustained severe injuries about her body. She was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver was taken into custody as police continue their investigations.

Her body is presently at Ramu’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.