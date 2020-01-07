1 killed, another injured after boat slams into tree

One man is dead while another was admitted a patient at the Suddie Regional Hospital after the boat in which they were travelling slammed into a tree at Grant Friendship, Lower Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Dead is 27-year-old Renny France also called ‘Kelly’, a miner of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon, River while the injured man was identified as Dennon Lyte also of the said address. Based on reports received, at the time of the tragedy, the wooden boat was captained by Lyte.

While information about the accident remains sketchy, it is believed that due to poor visibility, the captain collided with the tree. As a result of the impact, France was thrown overboard and sustained serious injuries about his body.

Lyte also sustained bodily injuries. However, upon hearing the impact, residents in the area rushed to investigate. The two men were recused by the residents and taken to the Charity Hospital where France was pronounced dead on arrival.

Lyte was transferred to the Suddie Hospital where he was treated and admitted. France’s body is at the Suddie Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.