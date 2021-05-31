Former journalist Mondale Smith dies from Covid-19

Former journalist Mondale Smith has passed away as a result of Covid-19.

This was confirmed by Head of the Guyana Press Association Nazima Raghubir. “[Minister of Health] Dr Anthony confirmed Mondale Smith passed away,” she shared with members of the media this morning.

Smith was in his 40s. INews was told that he was admitted to the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit last week with severe complications.

Smith started his media career at the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation in the early 1990s. He produced as well as hosted radio shows at the state broadcasting agency.

Smith would later join the Evening News and eventually became one of the faces of Prime News newscast. There, he anchored the news, covered hard news and sports for that entity.

Smith would later work at Kaieteur News, among several other places. The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has since expressed condolences to his family and friends.