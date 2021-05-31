Paul Slowe caught in his web of unprofessionalism – President

Statement of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on statements made today by Mr Paul Slowe, Chairman of the Public Service Commission

I find it convenient and opportunistic that Mr Paul Slowe would make the accusation that I tried to influence him and the work of the Police Service Commission. This is not only far from the truth, but it is a malicious attempt to change the narrative.

Mr Slowe, like other independent commissioners, the judiciary, and I had a meeting. At that meeting, I raised various concerns with him that were brought to my attention without prejudice.

As President, my desire is to see these Commissions function professionally and independently.

If Mr Slowe is saying I tried to influence him, where are the results of that influence? Where is the result? It is clear as day that Mr Slowe is bringing the independence and professionalism of the PSC into question when he aligns the PSC with opposition member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul and retain Opposition members of Parliament Roysdale Forde, Khemraj Ramjattan, Raphael Trotman, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Amanda Walton Desir to institute proceedings against the Government of Guyana.

This action of Mr Slowe is what he should explain. How can an independent commissioner align himself with a political party and a political party member’s action against the government? Where is the independence?

It is therefore not only opportunistic but a total lie that my meeting with Mr Slowe was to exercise any influence. This level of distortion and public mischief by the Chairman of this Commission exposes his leadership and alignment.

My meeting with Mr Slowe was within the first few months of my Presidency, more than eight months ago; the question is, why only now?

I guess his unprofessional exposure and links are making him desperate.