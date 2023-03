Former Deputy Mayor of Georgetown Lionel Jaikarran was this morning found dead in his Georgetown home. He was 56-year-old.

The discovery was made by his housekeeper who showed up this morning for work.

He was found at the bottom of a stairway and it is suspected that he may have fallen.

Jaikarran served as the Deputy Mayor of the capital city from 2016 until his resignation in 2018.

