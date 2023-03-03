Coen Jackson acquitted of all charges after Jury returns unanimous “Not Guilty” verdict

The remaining criminal charges of Sexual Activity with a child of the age of 16 years by Abusing a Position of Trust contrary to the provisions of the Sexual Offences Act, were on Friday dismissed when the Jury was directed by Madame Justice Priya Beharry-Sewnarine to return a verdict of not guilty of the remaining three charges of Sexual Activity with a child of the age of 16 years by Abusing a Position of Trust.

The direction to the Jury followed the testimony of the Virtual Complainant who informed the Court that she was withdrawing the allegations and no longer pursuing them.

This follows the earlier trial in 2022 when Coen Jackson was acquitted by the Jury of the charge of Sexual Activity with a child of the age 16 years by Abusing a Position of Trust, at the conclusion of the trial.

Mr. Jackson would like to express his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to those members of the staff and students of The Bishops’ High School, the Ministry of Education, members of the public and several well-wishers who stood by him during this difficult time.

Mr. Jackson is relieved that his position has been vindicated.

Mr. Jackson had in an earlier civil suit secured an award of damages in the sum of $5,000,000.00 (five million dollars) for defamation of character against Ruel Johnson who had accused Mr. Jackson of preying on the virtual complainant while she was a student.

Mr. Jackson was represented by Nigel Hughes, Jerome Khan, Savannah Barnwell, and Sophia Findlay.

