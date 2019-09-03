Foreign National crushed to death on ship

A Philippines national was on Monday evening killed after the deck of a vessel fell into the hatch and crushed him to death at a wharf located on Water Street, Georgetown.

Dead is 30-year-old Reynald Balaoy Jr.

Based on information received, at about 22:40h on Monday evening, the deceased and other crew members were on board a vessel, FWN Rapide 1 making ready the twin deck cover when the wire rope burst and caused the deck to fall into the hatch thus pinning him.

Balaoy would have sustained injuries as a result of the incident. He was however, later pronounced dead by a medical technician. His body is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.