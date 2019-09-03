Traffic Advisory for CPL

The Guyana Leg of the Caribbean Premier League 2019, will be held at the Guyana National Stadium Providence.

To facilitate the free flow of traffic, the following traffic arrangements will be put in place.

• The eastern lane of the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Public Road from Nandy Park to Guyana National Stadium will be used only for patrons with vehicles to access parking.

• Traffic proceeding south along the western lane of the eastern carriageway of East Bank Public Road will be allowed to flow continuously south to permit the free flow of traffic.

• Public parking will be available at Providence Access Road (Red Road) in the compound on the south side of the road.

• VIP and paid parking will be available at the second Access of the Guyana National Stadium. The northern tarmac for paid parking and the southern tarmac for VIP’s parking.

• VVIP’s and officials will use Greenfield Access Road for entering and exiting the stadium.

• No parking will be allowed on both sides of the eastern and western carriageway infront of the stadium.

• Patrons are advised to use carpooling and share a ride to ease the congestion, signs will be erected to guide patrons.