Taxi driver slapped with attempted murder charge

A taxi driver who allegedly stabbed a man during a row over $2000 appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.

Forty-three-year-old, Morris Carter of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown was not required to plead to the charge when it was read to him by Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse.

Police stated that on August 27, 2019 at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he wounded Matthew Gilbert, with intent to commit murder.

Carter was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson who stated that the incident occurred at a car wash. He told the Court that his client confronted the virtual compliant about money owed to him, however, they got into a heated argument and a fight ensued.

Thompson further stated that client also received injuries from the virtual compliant but no charges were instituted against him.

Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris on the other hand, told the court that on the day in question, Gilbert was at a car wash when he was approached by the accused, who requested the $2,000 owed to him.

Gilbert then claimed he did not have money, but promised to hand it over later in the month. This, he claimed angered the suspect who pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed Gilbert several times.

The virtual complainant was then picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated and admitted.

The prosecutor further objected to bail being granted based on the nature of the offence and the fact that the virtual complaint is currently hospitalized.

The magistrate, after listening to the facts, remanded the accused to prison. He will make his next court appearance on September 26.