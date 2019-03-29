Fly Jamaica aims to restart operations

Months after a Fly Jamaica plane crash landed at Guyana’s leading international airport, the airline has finally begun refunding affected customers.

The company is also preparing to restart operations shortly.

In a press statement, the airline said “all requests for refunds are being honoured, however, it is a process that has to be checked by our reservations and accounts staff.”

Fly Jamaica said some passengers would “obviously like to see the process move faster, but we have to be constrained by our cash and credit card business safeguards”.

Since the plane crash in November 2018, the airline stopped its operations.

But the company says it hopes to restart flight operations in a “couple of months”.

In November 2018, a Fly Jamaica aircraft, destined for Toronto, Canada, crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Passengers who were on-board that flight were victims of theft, after their belongings were allegedly stolen by local law enforcement officers who responded to the accident.

Apart from them passengers who had already booked their flights with the airline were forced to book new flights with different airlines, since Fly Jamaica had to cancel numerous flights.