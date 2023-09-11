Fly Allways announces schedule for weekly flights between Guyana, Canada

Fly Allways N.V. has announced its inaugural flight on September 12, 2023, from Toronto, Canada to Georgetown, Guyana.

In collaboration with Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”) and the Canadian Tico registered travel company SkyRoute Travel Services Inc. weekly flight services are offered from Toronto to Georgetown on Sunday and Tuesday and from Georgetown to Toronto on Monday and Wednesday.

The flights will be conducted with an Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 174 seats.

With the introduction of this new service, Fly Allways and partners contribute to the need of travel alternatives from the market, especially the Guyanese Diaspora.

For flight information and bookings, passengers are invited to contact SkyRoute Travel Service via its website at skyroutetravel.com, Fly Allways Guyana’s location at 74-75

Main Street, Georgetown, Guyana, WhatsApp +592 6986103, or via the airline’s website flyallways.com.

Bookings can also be made through recognised travel agents in Guyana.

It was previously reported that the flights will be direct flights with a 45-minute fuel stop in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

