CJIA builds colourful wall to transform “unsightly area into attractive retail spaces”

See full statement from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport:

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has undertaken significant efforts to enhance the aesthetics of the shops on airport lands. The airport is aware of the importance of providing a pleasant environment for users of the airport and has implemented several initiatives to transform the previously derelict and unsightly area into attractive retail spaces.

This area forms part of the security zone of the airport and steps were taken to provide a safe and secure environment for users of the airport. One of the major steps taken by CJIA was the construction of a new facade to enhance the overall appearance of the shops and its immediate environs.

In addition to the physical transformation, CJIA has also extended support to the shop owners. The airport has provided paint and other supplies to the shop owners to assist with sprucing up their environment.

Further, CJIA is building a family-friendly space for customers and other airport users where they can relax while using the services of the nearby shops.

Shop Owner Emily Pollard has also expressed her gratitude to the airport for the beautification project and believes it will help attract more customers to her shop.

She said, “I think it has brightened up the area. Also, before this project, a lot of dust used to accumulate around our businesses, which made it difficult to attract customers.”

The airport’s management has met and engaged with the shop owners and will continue to work with them to improve their environment.

