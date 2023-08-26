Fly Allways Airline introduces flights from Guyana to Toronto

Fly Allways, a leading name in aviation excellence, proudly announced its latest venture

into international skies with the introduction of new flights connecting the city of

Georgetown to the captivating destination of Toronto, Canada.

According to a press release from the airline, Fly Allways is set to launch its new flights from Canada on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, and will be operated 2 days per week out of Canada, on Sundays and Tuesdays. It will also be flying 2 times per week out of Guyana on Mondays and Wednesdays. The flights will be direct flights with a 45-minute fuel stop in Punta Cana.

The airline hosted a special event for local travel agents to unveil this exciting development, showcasing its commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences to its valued passengers.

The event held at Marriott on Wednesday, August 15, 2023, was attended by a diverse

array of about 25 local representatives and travel agents, each welcomed with the

unique style of warmth and hospitality that defines Fly Allways. The airline’s executives

and representatives shared insights into the new flight routes and exceptional benefits

they will offer.

With a spirit of anticipation in the air, attendees were treated to a captivating

presentation that highlighted the special features of the new destination in Canada.

During the event, Guyana Country Manager, Patricia Lewis, welcomed the agents

and gave introductory remarks.

The Airline’s Director of Commerce, Natascha Abdulhak, who, along with her team came from Suriname for the event, shared a presentation of the new route. Abdulhak expressed the airline’s enthusiasm for expanding its horizons and fostering stronger connections between Georgetown and Canada.

Fly Allways has always been dedicated to connecting people, cultures, and experiences.

The event also included interactive sessions where travel agents had the opportunity to

engage directly with Fly Allways’ team, gaining deeper insights into the flight schedules,

services and unique offerings that set the airline apart. Local travel agents and other

attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the new route and lauded Fly Allways for its

unwavering commitment to quality, comfort, and innovation.

Tickets are now available for booking.

“Whether travellers seek to embark on adventures, explore new cultures, or embrace the beautiful landscapes of Canada, Fly Allways is positioned to provide an unmatched journey that exceeds expectations. Fly Allways has noticed that there is a substantial demand for the Toronto/Georgetown VV route, and we believe that we will be successful with the introduction of this route,” the airline said.

The flight on the Toronto route will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 180 in Economy-setting.

Compared with other airlines on this route, Fly Allways states that “onboard catering” is

an important part of the flight experience. As a result, the airline has tailored this to

efficiency and the delight of passengers with the ticket purchase.

Additionally, the airline provides free 8kg (17lbs) hand luggage and 23 kg (50lbs) Check-in Baggage included within the ticket price.

For more information, bookings, and inquiries about the new flights to Canada, visit Fly Allways website at www.flyallways.com or contact them at the telephone numbers listed on

the website.

Fly Allways is a young, dynamic airline based in Suriname with its new sales office on

Main Street, Georgetown. The airline offers charter and scheduled flights and cargo

services out of Guyana within the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The

aim is to be the preferred airline with a dedication to the highest quality of customer

service delivered with joy, creativity, respect and responsibility.

--- ---