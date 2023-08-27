4 teens killed in WBD crash

Four teenagers have died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck and then into a fence on the West Bank Demerara Public Road in the wee hours of today.

Dead are Daveanand Singh called Vickram, the 17-year-old driver of Lot 1566 Providence, East Bank Demerara; 19-year-old Amiesha Jaikaran of La Grange Old Road, WBD; 18-year-old Divyanie Varshanie Narine of Kitty, Georgetown, and Daniel Tirbeni called Yogi, a 19-year-old from La Grange, WBD.

The accident occurred at about 01:30h this morning on the Resource Public Road, Canal # 2 Polder, WBD.

According to police reports, Singh was driving motorcar, PAE 5773, proceeding East along the northern side of the access road at a fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the northern parapet into the rear of the motor lorry, which was parked on the northern parapet facing East.

As a result of the collision, Singh further collided with a concrete fence situated North of the public road.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, whilst the Driver and another occupant were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious condition, where they died while receiving medical attention.

The bodies are lying at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting PME.

Further investigations are in progress.

--- ---