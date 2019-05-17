FITUG raises concerns over crime situation in Guyana

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has expressed concerns about the rising spate of criminal activities in Guyana. In the past weeks, the union stated that it has seen media reports which illustrate, from police statistics, that crime is on the decline.

“Those conclusions, it seems, does not corroborate with the reality on the ground. Whether all crimes are actually reported is something that should be verified. If it is the case that our people have decided not to report such acts, it says a lot in our view, about the confidence in those charged with maintenance of public order and security”, FITUG in a release stated.

The release further stated that the union has seen, in practically all corners of our country, reports about people being the victims of crime. Some incidents, it noted too, have resulted in the untimely death of victims.

“This is a situation we can neither condone nor be happy about. At this time, we well recognize that our people are genuinely afraid about whether they will be the next victim. This is not the state-of-mind that our people should ever have to contend with”.

The brazenness and means used by those involved in criminality have also evoked some concerns.

On this note, FITUG stated that it has seen several instances of surveillance footage appearing in the media and elsewhere which, in some cases, clearly depict the aggressors.

Notwithstanding such exposure, the union believes that those engaged in criminal acts are not deterred. This again, it stated is another cause for concern.

The Federation has also seen pronouncements from the Minister of Public Security on the situation and from his utterances, the federation concludes that he is at sea when it comes to grasping with the gravamen of the situation at hand.

“It appears that the Minister may need assistance from his colleagues who have experience in the security sector. Moreover, we believe, there is need for a concerted plan to address the situation at hand and bring reprieve to our people who must contend with various criminal activities”.

However, the need for a safe and secure society cannot be underscored.

“The need for our people to have peace of mind is important on so many fronts. We look to the Government, obviously, to provide such an environment where our people can feel confident that they can be in their homes or go about their business with the least of fear”, FITUG added.