Mother of 6 stabbed to death by reputed husband

Domestic violence has shown its ugly colours once again, as a mother of six was stabbed to death on Thursday evening by her reputed husband.

The dead woman has been identified as 39-year-old Farida Khayum of Lot Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Based on reported received, the now dead woman and her reputed husband were involved in a heated argument during which he armed himself with a knife and dealt her several blows to her body.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Regional Hospital.

Inews understands that after committing the heinous crime, the suspect, Devanand Narine reportedly ingested a poisonous substance.

He is presently under guards at the Suddie Hospital.