Fire ravaging Enmore lumber yard

A fire is currently ravaging a lumber yard at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

INews was informed that the fire initially started out as a grassfire in an empty lot but quickly spread to the lumber yard.

Firefighters are on the scene.

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Press Release

October 30, 2023

The Fire Service continues to battle a bush fire at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, which has been roaring since 12:32 p.m. today.

A total of eighteen firefighters have been on the scene since midday today, trying to extinguish the blaze.

Fire tenders and a water carrier from Melanie, Campbellville, Mahaica, and Alberttown are being used to douse the flames.

Due to heavy winds in the area, the fire spread rapidly, resulting in the destruction of Rohan’s lumber yard, which had a large quantity of wood scraps and sawdust to fuel the fire.

Citizens are reminded to equip homes and businesses with fire and smoke alarms to establish an initial emergency means of fire suppression.

During the dry season, we strongly advise individuals to refrain from setting trash or grass fires, especially if they are left unattended.

It is clear that the fire was deliberately set, despite repeated warnings.

We continue to condemn these actions and ask people to take these issues seriously.

Because both lives and property are at risk from these reckless activities, we will be collaborating with the police to hold offenders accountable.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

