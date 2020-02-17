Fire destroys Regent Street businesses

Sachi building on Regent Street was completely destroyed this morning, after a fire broke out, damaging all merchandises stored inside.

Based on information received, the fire of unknown origin occurred at about 02:00h. Suspected to have started inside the building, the flames quickly extended to other parts of the structure.

The Guyana Fire Service was called immediately to the scene and managed to contain the blaze in just under 90 minutes. However, other neighbouring houses suffered water damages but remained intact.

Investigations continue and losses are estimated in the millions. Inews understands that one of the businesses was operated by a Chinese national while the structure was owned by a popular businessman.