Fire destroys Rasville House

Over a dozen persons are now homeless after a mid-afternoon fire destroyed a two-storey concrete house located at lot 46-46 Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

The family property housed three siblings and their children along with tenants in different apartments.

INews understands that the blaze started in one of the apartments in the upper flat. The fire ripped through the inside of the building, leaving the concrete exterior standing.

One of the occupants, Collanda Howes, a vendor, told this publication that she was at the market when she received a call about the fire and when she returned, she saw the house on fire.

The woman explained that her brother and sister were occupying the upper flat of the house, living in separate apartments with their children. She noted her brother’s son was the one who alerted him that there was a fire in the house.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safely and no one was hurt.

Howes lived with her son in an apartment in the bottom flat. She said that as a single parent, she worked hard over the years to build a life and will now find it difficult to start over.

“Everything burn up. I ain’t save nothing.”

Meanwhile, at the scene, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham related three tenders were dispatched after a report of the first was made.

“The first arriving tender, some distance away, noticed smoke and flames coming out from the building and so they send out the report for backup… We were able to stop the fire from spreading to any other structure.”

According to the Deputy Fire Chief, “Our investigators are going through the rubble to be able to find what would’ve led to the destruction of this property by fire.”