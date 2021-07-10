Guyana records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of July 09, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 492.

These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 60 East Berbice-Corentyne July 08 Female 102 Demerara-Mahaica July 09 Male 67 Demerara-Mahaica July 08

Meanwhile, 90 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 20,924.

But only 1434 of these are currently active cases. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1422 in both home and institutional isolation.

To date, some 18,998 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: