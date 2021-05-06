Fire destroys Lusignan house

A fire of unknown origin has completely destroyed a building located at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 20:30hrs on Wednesday.

The house was reportedly occupied by four Venezuelans.

Reports are that a loud explosion was heard and upon checking, persons observed that the house was engulfed in flames.

The property was left abandoned by the owner but it was later occupied by the four Venezuelan men.

However, as soon as the fire was spotted, persons contacted the Guyana Fire Service and the firemen were able to put out the blaze and contained it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Although the fire was put out, the wooden building was completely gutted. An investigation has been launched.