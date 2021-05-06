Linden nurse charged for “child luring”

Yohan London, 32, of Section ‘C’ Christianburg, Wismar, Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), was today arrested and charged for “child luring”.

London is a registered nurse, police said in a statement.

The man was charged under Section 15 (4) (a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018.

He appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom before Magistrate Wonda Fortune where the charge was read to him.

The charge stated that London, between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, used a computer system to communicate with a child with intent to induce them to engage in sexual conversations or activities.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

London was previously charged with four counts of sexual activity committed on a male minor child.