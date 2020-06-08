Finance Ministry confirms “severe” damages to documents, equipment

The Ministry of Finance has responded to media reports on the flooding which occurred at its Main Street Office on Sunday.

See full statement below:



The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the public that on Sunday, June 7th 2020, it suffered a burst main, which resulted in severe water damage to documents and equipment in the main building, and the disruption of all phone services. Contrary to some media reports, the Office of the Minister of Finance is unaffected.

Please be advised therefore, that our counter services are suspended until Thursday, June 11, 2020. All other services, including the payment of salaries and pensions, remain uninterrupted.

We are working assiduously to ensure that the full operation of the Ministry is swiftly restored.