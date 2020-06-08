Finance Ministry flooded after “blocked sink”

An alleged blocked sink on the second floor of the Finance Ministry caused flooding of the lower flat of the building on Sunday.

Reports are that the tap was allegedly left flowing in the upper flat of the building and as a result of the clog, the sink overflowed. This caused water to seep through the ceiling and soak boxes of documents, files and computers in the lower flat of the Ministry.

The sudden flooding was on Sunday viewed with much suspicion as it occurred on the very day that the national elections recount was completed and showed that the Opposition – People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has won the General and Regional Elections.

When this publication visited the Ministry on Sunday, a security guard said “everything under control”.