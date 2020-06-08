Vote count completed; PPP/C beats APNU/AFC by 15,416 votes

The tabulation of votes recounted during the national recount exercise has been completed and it confirms a victory for the PPP/C in the 2020 General and Regional Elections in Guyana.

According to the vote tabulation, the PPP/C secured 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC garnered 217,920 – a difference of 15,416 votes.

A New and United Guyana gained 2,313 votes; Change Guyana got 1,953; Liberty and Justice Party won 2,657; Peoples Republic Party received 889; The Citizenship Initiative won 680; The New Movement garnered 244; and United Republican Party received 360.