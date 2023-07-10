Filling diplomatic posts top priority for Govt – Todd

In strengthening its foreign policy, a major focus for the Guyana Government, according to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd, is filling the various diplomatic posts at overseas missions.

During a recent live broadcast on efforts being undertaken to foster bilateral relations and position Guyana as global leader, President Dr Irfaan Ali had indicated that Government has to ensure that all of its Foreign Missions are adequately staffed.

“One of the things we have to do in the coming weeks is to ensure all… Ambassadors and High Commissioners are in place, and to ensure we strengthen them to ensure we achieve the types of results that we want to achieve [on the global stage],” the Head of State said.

Currently, Guyana’s Embassies in Belgium and Geneva are without Ambassadors, while its High Commission in India is without High Commissioners.

However, Todd recently told this publication that, “it’s a priority for [the President that] we’re to ensure that those posts are filled soonest because it’s important for our work within the international environment. We need to have the Ambassadors at post to help us to advance our foreign policy when it is crafted here at headquarters.”

With regards to the vacancy in New Delhi, the Foreign Minister revealed that President Ali has already shortlisted several “suitable individuals who perform at very high standards for us.”

This post became vacant in October 2022 after Guyana’s then High Commissioner in India, Charrandas Persaud was recalled following the circulation of a video which shows him verbally abusing a woman outside his official residence in New Delhi.

While an investigation by Indian authorities found no evidence of misconduct during the August 2021 incident, which only came to light last year, President Ali had emphasised the importance of representatives of Guyana conducting themselves in the highest regard.

On this note, the Head of State had said it is in the “best interest” that Persaud return home.

No timeline

Meanwhile, Minister Todd did not give a timeline as to when these foreign posts will be filled but assured that Government is committed to doing this before the end of the year.

In the Region, Guyana’s foreign consulate in Barbados is currently without a Head.

Additionally, the Embassy of Guyana in both Brazil and Venezuela are also without Ambassadors.

But according to the Foreign Affairs Minister, “We will have those posts filled very shortly. It is a priority for the President.”

As part of efforts to strengthen its international relations, Guyana opened its embassy in Qatar back in May – a move which President Ali said will help the two countries to enhance their bilateral ties.

On the other hand, countries are also looking to establish their footprint in Georgetown, where there is massive economic activities being undertaken.

Only last month, the Dominican Republic set up an Embassy in Guyana and a resident Ambassador, Ernesto Torres Pereyra, was accredited to serve out of Georgetown.

Guatemala is also on record to establish a diplomatic office in Guyana later this year – its first within the Caribbean Community (Caricom). Colombia is also preparing to re-establish their Embassy in Georgetown.

In addition, France is also seeking to strengthen its presence in Guyana and is slated to open up a diplomatic office here in September – the first European Union member to do so.

During his live broadcast last month, President Ali had noted that Guyana’s activism on the international platform is growing from strength to strength.

“Our foreign policy and our foreign engagement have never, ever been so active,” the Head of State noted while adding, “There is absolutely no hesitation from this President and this Government in ensuring that the brand – Guyana, gets the best possible value on the global stage. This comes not only by travelling but by investing time, by reading, by analysing, by having a technical team of people working round-the-clock to support what you want to achieve…”

According to the Guyanese leader, the country’s engagement globally has become stronger. This, he pointed out, is evident in the fact that Guyana is being called upon more frequently to represent on the global stage.

Last month, Guyana was one of five countries elected as non-permanent members for the term 2024-2025 at the United Nations Security Council – an organ of the United Nations that has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. Also in June, Christopher Arif Bulkan was elected as a Commissioner on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) –the first Guyanese national to serve on the 64-year-old commission.

Moreover, only recently, it was announced by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture that President Ali will be the first recipient of the IICA Award for Contribution to Food Security and Sustainable Development.

IICA said this award is being presented to the Guyanese leader in recognition of his leadership in agricultural transformation, food security and support for building resilient economies in a sustainable manner in Guyana and the Caribbean.

President Ali said “…the economic diplomacy, our foreign policy, military diplomacy, climate diplomacy, food diplomacy, energy diplomacy – all of that is part of the work we’re doing.

And because of where Guyana is positioned now, we are called upon in various organisations to provide leadership… With the type of global leadership that we want to produce and the type of inroads we want to make on the global platform, it definitely will require much, much more work.”

