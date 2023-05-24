Father of 4 beaten to death on daughter’s birthday

By: La’Wanda McAllister

A 46-year-old construction worker named Terrance Washington, also known as ‘Terry,’ was on Tuesday morning beaten to death at his Lot 60 Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown home.

The act was executed by three men.

According to a relative who spoke with this publication, the incident occurred at approximately 10:00h when most of the man’s family members were not present.

It has been reported that the three assailants gained access to the property by scaling the fence at the back of the yard.

They then confronted the man, who was on the verandah, and they proceeded to mercilessly beat him using a piece of wood, resulting in severe head injuries.

“We heard that two of the guys are from the area and one is from Kitty. They breached the back fence, and Terry was on the back veranda on the front step of the house, and they started beating him from there. They used a t-shore and struck him on the head with it.”

The man eventually sought refuge in the neighbour’s yard, in an attempt to hide from the attackers. The assailants then left the house and began searching for Washington until they eventually found him.

“They found him in the front yard (neighbour’s yard); he was hiding under the house, and they found him and beat him. They only found his body around 3:30/4hrs yesterday afternoon,” the relative said.

According to the relative, when the now dead man’s mother returned home along with other family members, they began searching for him but were unable to locate him.

Eventually, the neighbour discovered Washington lying in a pool of blood, with a fractured skull in their yard.

“When the neighbour was walking through his yard yesterday afternoon, he noticed someone sleeping under the house. So, the property owner came out and called Terry’s mother, informing her to come and see her son sleeping under the step. They probably thought he was drunk,” the relative recounted.

But upon inspection, they found the man motionless in a pool of blood, with his skull cracked open.

When asked if they knew whether the now dead man had any particular issues with someone, the relative mentioned that one of the alleged suspects and Washington allegedly had a dispute in the past.

“What I know is that one of the alleged suspects’ parents came to Terry recently to inquire if Terry and the boy had some problem, but I don’t know if they really had an issue.”

Following the discovery of the man’s body, the police were called to the scene and initiated their investigation. Meanwhile, the family is pleading for justice to be served.

“We want justice. To our knowledge, no one has been arrested for the murder…Terry was a father of four and was killed on his daughter’s birthday… we want justice,” the relative expressed.

