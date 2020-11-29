Father of 3 killed in EBD accident

A father of three was on Saturday, November 21, 2020, killed by a speeding truck while attempting to cross the Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as 57-year-old Bridgemohan Persaud of Lot 84 Farm Squatting Area, EBD. Based on information received, the now dead man was heading home on his pedal cycle when a truck turned out of the overhead tank street and into the path of the cyclist.

Persaud, who was self-employed, sustained severe injuries to his body and was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Yaspeshar Persaud, a son of the dead man, told <<<Inews>>> on Saturday that after the accident, the driver of the truck was arrested but after 72 hours had expired, he was released from custody.

He further stated that the driver subsequently made a court appearance where he was slapped with a causing death by dangerous driving charge and placed on $200,000 bail.

The frustrated son posited that he was surprised the matter was not reported in the media and believed that the police down played the situation.

He further stated that since the accident, the owners of the truck have not even shown up at the family to offer their condolences. The family is now calling for justice to be served.

The dead man leaves to mourn three children and two grandchildren. An attempt to contact the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) proved futile.