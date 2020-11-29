WCB smash-up leaves carpenter dead

A carpenter was on Saturday evening killed following an accident along the No. 5 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB). Dead is 35-year-old Thussan Joe of No. 22 Village WCB.

At the time of the accident, Joe was riding motorcycle, CG 7063 when he was struck down by a motorcar bearing registration number PZZ 415 driven by a 28-year-old man of Plantation Brahn WCB.

Based on information received, motorcar reportedly made a U -turn and into the path of the Joe. As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist fell onto the parapet and sustained injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar but there was no trace of alcohol in his system.

Both the motorcar and the motorcycle were lodged at Fort Wellington Police Station while the driver remains in custody pending investigations.

Joe’s body was taken to the Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.