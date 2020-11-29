Bandits slits Port Kaituma miner’s throat at White Water Backdam

The Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old Turn Basin, Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima – Waini) miner whose throat was slashed by bandits on Friday.

The dead man has been identified as Kevin Allam.

According to information, Allam and his reputed wife were at their White Water Backdam, North West District, shop when the woman was approached by three men at about 17:30h. They grabbed her by her hair and he rushed to her rescue.

The Police said that two of the men then pounced on Allam and began beating him about his body with a piece of wood until he became motionless. They then dragged him a short distance where one held him down while the other took a knife and slit his throat.

They then returned to his wife where they relieved her of an undisclosed quantity of raw gold and made good their escape.

The Police were summoned and Allam was transported to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three persons were arrested earlier today and are in police custody assisting with investigations.