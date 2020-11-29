Body of Linden teen pulled from Wisroc Blue Lake

The body of a 15-year-old male student of the Wisburg Secondary School in Linden was retrieved from a Blue Lake situated at Wisroc, Wismar Linden sometime after 10:00hrs on Sunday, a day after he reportedly drowned at the location.

The teen, who resided at Prosville, Wismar Linden reportedly went to the area to swim with his 17-year-old sister but did not resurface after going into the lake at approximately 17:30hrs.

According to Police, the teen left his home at approximately 16:30hrs with his sister and other relatives to swim and while in the water he encountered difficulties and subsequently submerged.

A relative who observed when the victim submerged made efforts to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

Residents who formed a search party at the location, were successful in recovering the teen’s body which was pulled from the lake with a rope.

A Police investigation is currently in progress.