CPL: Fans can win US$5000 with one-handed catch in the mound

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Betbarter have announced that if a fan catches a six one-handed in the mound during playoff matches at the National Stadium in Providence they will win US$5000.

This prize will be given to the first one-handed crowd catch that happens in the mound at each of the four knockout matches. The prize for taking the first one-handed in the other stands at the stadium will be US$1000.

The Betbarter crowd catch prize can be won once per game, regardless of where the catch is taken.

