Super Concert “more than just a music show”; Cricket Carnival events promise to be unforgettable

The Guyana Government in collaboration with the Cricket Carnival Committee today updated the country about the expectations for the dynamic and vibrant lineup of events, this year.

Among the events are Welcome Home Pan, Brass and Soca, Guyana Super Concert, Regional Food Festival, cricket carnival road parade, President’s Cup, Chutney Concert, and the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) cricket games, among others.

These events are bound to provide Guyanese with an unforgettable experience.

General Manager of the Cricket Carnival Committee, Abigail Mohabir highlighted that the media update was conducted in celebration of the Guyana Amazon Warrior’s victory as the first CPL game was hosted last evening in Guyana.

Mohair assured that security measures will be in place for all events and secure parking will be available.

Representative of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Nurriyih Gerrard spoke about the lineup of performers for the Welcome Home Pan, Brass and Soca event which includes the Guyana Police Force steel band, Guyana Defence Force steel band, Ansa McCal steel orchestra, among others.

“592 Events and Entertainment is pleased to report that preparations are on schedule for the Welcome Home Pan, Brass and Soca…this event will serve as the official kickstart to the very exciting and packed cricket carnival weekend,” she said.

Speaking about the Super Concert event was the Head of Stabroek Travel, Ferial Suliman who stated that the incredible lineup of international and local music powerhouses includes Machel Montano, Kes the Band, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Nekeita, and Adrian Dutchin.

“The super concert, to us, is more than a music show. Our aim is to make it a celebration of unity and diversity by using world class entertainment…You can expect a night of full and packed entertainment,” Suliman added.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Hits and Jams Entertainment, Amel Griffith spoke about the sizzling lava costume for the road parade and the exciting line-up of performances for the Wet event.

“As the name suggests [lava], it is sizzling, sexy and hot…Persons are definitely ready to be on the road for cricket carnival,” Griffith expressed.

The lineup for the Wet event includes Lady Lava, Skinny Fabulous, Yung Bredda, Nailah Blackman, Adrian Dutchin, Dr Garwin, Nekeita, among others.

“Wet is that ultimate party experience because you are getting so many things that Guyanese love such as Jouvert and the biggest names in Soca…It is that party that you do not want to miss,” Griffith said.

In preparation for the cricket carnival road parade, Representative of the Decoded Carnival Band, Ryan Gonsalves expressed that this year’s CPL road parade will be bigger and better for everyone to enjoy.

There are two sections for the band which include the Atlantis and the Barbie sections, where persons have the option to choose from a variety of costumes.

Among the packages are the frontline, backline, and t-shirts.

“It is going to be a big wow factor. It promises to be one of the biggest VIP experiences down the road…,” Gonsalves indicated.

Singer, Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts provided an update about the West Siders Entertainment and the Heritage Band, “we intend to have a ball on the road. Our intention is to have a band of no less than 150 revellers down the road…This band that we are going to have on the road be the band to be a part of.”

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semifinals and finals playoffs are held in Guyana at the same time as the Carnival, offering tourists a fantastic celebration of everything Guyana has to offer.

Present at the conference was the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh, other stakeholders and representatives of the various sponsors of the cricket carnival.

